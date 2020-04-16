COVID-19

The latest data snapshot as of Thursday morning from the Virginia Department of Health.

The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 6,889 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 389 from Wednesday.

One additional case was reported in Pittsylvania County bringing the total to 5. Danville's count remained unchanged at 22 cases.

A total of 208 people in Virginia have died from the virus. That's in increase of 13 from the 195 reported Wednesday.

The VDH also said that 46,444 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, 1,114 have been hospitalized, and there have been 208 deaths.

On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.

