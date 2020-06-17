Victim identified in Pittsylvania County homicide

Virginia State Police named the victim in Thursday's homicide in Pittsylvania County but provided no details on a suspect's condition after an officer-involved shooting.
Xochic Ochoa, 39, was identified as the woman killed, state police reported Wednesday.
"No other information is available," wrote Sgt. Richard Garletts, a spokesman for the state police, in a email. "The suspect has not been charged at this time."
Garletts said state police would not comment on the suspect's condition.
"When the investigation has been completed, BCI will turn the findings over to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office, and they will decide what further information to release," Garletts wrote.
Virginia State Police have ruled the incident, where Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman dead and shot a man who refused to put his gun down when confronted, a homicide Thursday night. The officer involved in the shooting has not been identified.
County deputies arrived at the home, at 8601 Mount Cross Road, after receiving 911 calls indicating a woman had been killed, during which dispatchers could still hear gunshots in the background, state police reported. When they arrived, an armed man refused to put his gun down.
A state police report late Thursday night said more shots were fired, though it did not specify if the officers or the suspect fired them. The man was ultimately shot and flown to Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke with serious injuries.
State police said three others — a man and two girls — were inside the home but were able to escape to a neighbor’s house. The woman outside the home said those were three of the four children of the person who died, ages 11, 15 and 20.