Victim died of multiple stab wounds in last week's homicide in Pittsylvania County, medical examiner office rules

Virginia State Police have identified Xochic Ochoa, a 39-year-old Pittsylvania County resident, as the victim of a homicide on June 11, but are continuing to withhold some details as they investigate both the homicide and an ensuing officer-involved shooting.
The cause of death was multiple stab wounds to the chest, Tracie Cooper, district administrator for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, told the Register & Bee on Wednesday. But no mention has been made of any kind of knife by the Virginia State Police, who are investigating both the homicide of Ochoa and the shooting of the armed male suspect by a member of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
At this time, Virginia State Police are not identifying the suspect or providing any information about his current status. He remains in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and has not officially been charged in connection with the incident at this time.
“Because charges are pending at this time, his name is not public record,” Corinne Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.
County deputies were sent to 8601 Mount Cross Road around 4:30 p.m. on June 11 after receiving a 911 call indicating that a woman had been killed, and dispatchers could still hear gunshots in the background of the call, state police have reported. The deputies arrived to find a man who wouldn’t put down his gun.
A state police report later on June 11 stated more shots were fired, though it did not specify if the officers or the suspect fired them. The man was ultimately shot and airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke with serious injuries.
When asked about whether the victim also had gunshot wounds, Cooper said the only information she is allowed to release is the cause and manner of death, and any other information would need to come through law enforcement.
Both the Virginia State Police and the Pittsylvania County public safety department have refused to provide a transcript of the 911 call because this is an active investigation.
Sgt. Rick Garletts, a spokesman for the Virginia State Police for the district that includes Pittsylvania County, said that the Bureau of Criminal Investigations will not provide any additional information at this time. The department also will not put a timeline on when the investigation will be completed.
Three people who were reported to have escaped the home during the incident are children of the deceased, Garletts confirmed to the Register & Bee.
Several neighbors declined to talk to the Register & Bee about the incident last week.
There is no state law that requires law enforcement agencies to bring in another agency for officer-involved shootings, Geller explained, but state police will work with localities that request investigations. Findings from the investigation of the officer-involved shooting will be submitted to the commonwealth’s attorney “for review and adjudication.”
In this instance, the Virginia State Police also is the running point on the homicide investigation.
“Since both incidents were pretty much combined, we decided to let them take over the entire investigation,” Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office Capt. Corey Webb told the Register & Bee last week.
Once members the Bureau of Criminal Investigations completes their investigation, they will report findings to the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney’s Office. Garletts said when decide whether the shooting was justified, “they will decide what information will be released,” Garletts said.
Pittsylvania Commonwealth's Attorney Brian Haskins did not respond to multiple requests for comment on Wednesday.
Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor and Webb did not answer the Register & Bee when asked for the name and status of the officer who was involved in the shooting.
