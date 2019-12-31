The Virginia Department of Veterans Services has moved its Benefits Office in Danville to a temporary location. 

The office is now at the Virginia Workforce Center in Nordan Shopping Center at 211 Nor-Dan Drive No. 1055, according to a news release from the department. It will operate there until further notice.  

Its former Benefits Office at 139A Deer Run Road is permanently closed. 

Military veterans and their family members can meet with representatives from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday with appointments. Walk-ins are seen from 8:30 to 11 a.m. daily. The office is closed the last business day of each month.

Appointments can be made by calling (434) 549-8220 or (434) 549-8235. Mail can be sent to Virginia Department of Veterans Services, P.O. Box 10624, Danville, VA, 24541. 

For more information, visit www.dvs.virginia.gov/benefits

Breaking & daily news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments