Virginia has seen a flattening of the curve, as the numbers of people infected with COVID-19 in the state has begun to stabilize, but it’s too soon to loosen restrictions in place, said Dr. Laurie Forlano, deputy commissioner for population health for the state health department on Friday.
Forlano said the state is following different projection models and anticipates the state to reach its peak for the first wave of the disease in the coming weeks, but they don’t know exactly when it will happen.
“We’re consistently seeing that the models are showing that the social distancing is working,” Forlano said.
One of the main purposes behind Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order is to slow the spread of the virus and give the state’s health care system and testing capabilities a chance to ramp up.
Forlano said the state would want to see at least two weeks of downward trends in positive cases and COVID-19 visits to emergency rooms, as well as confidence testing and hospital bed capacity is sufficient to meet need, before loosening restrictions and “reopening” the state.
“Opening up too soon would really not be the wisest choice right now,” she said.
This week, several states — including Georgia, Oklahoma and Alaska — have announced plans to start reopening businesses in the coming days in spite of experts warning this could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Moving towards recovering, Virginia officials said, also will include boosting COVID-19 testing in the state, as well as contact tracing — the identification of anyone who has come into contact with a positive COVID-19 case.
Forlano said she’d like to see Virginia’s testing capacity increase.
The state also is looking ahead to plan for a potential second wave of COVID-19 later this year.
“We definitely think of the future while managing the crisis at hand,” Forlano said. “I do think people will have to adjust to the new normal.”
Northam outlines Va.’s
plan to lift restrictions
Virginia will begin to lift public restrictions once the percent of positive tests per day and hospitalizations show sustained decline over 14 consecutive days, state officials said Friday.
The guidelines are part of the state’s plan for emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, outlined by Northam amid calls for a return to normalcy by some in the business community and the GOP.
Northam said while the spread of COVID-19 in Virginia is slowing down, cases are continuing to grow, meaning the 14-day countdown has not begun.
Along with a decline in cases and hospitalizations, Northam said the state must also grow its healthcare capacity and increase its supply of protective equipment.
“We cannot and will not lift restrictions like one turns on a light switch,” Northam said of moving onto the first phase of recovery, which he called “Phase One.”
“Easing too much too soon could jeopardize public health and consumer confidence,” he said.
Phase One, state officials said Friday, still will involve keeping some businesses closed, while others reopen under “strict safety restrictions.”
Phase One also will involve “continued social distancing, continued teleworking [and] face coverings recommended in public,” according to an outline of the plan made public Friday.
How long that phase will last is unclear, but State Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said he expected it to be in effect until “medical countermeasures” like a treatment or vaccine are rolled out broadly.
Northam said Friday building out the details of Phase One will involve state health officials, local government officials, representatives of the business community and faith leaders. On Friday, Northam announced a business taskforce made up of business owners and leaders that will help guide plans for reopening businesses under the pandemic.
Northam said the plans will include overarching rules for all businesses, and specific guidance for different industries, like restaurants and barbershops.
The state also plans to expand contact tracing, a “labor intensive” effort, Oliver said. That will involve enlisting volunteers from the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps, as well as furloughed or underused healthcare professionals at public hospitals and private practices.
The state also is exploring the use of mobile apps that will help assess an individual’s risk of carrying COVID-19.
State Health Secretary Dan Carey said the state was exploring applications under development by Google and Apple that individual citizens could opt-in for.
Carey and Oliver said representatives of the state’s health agency were participating in a call Friday afternoon with Apple about its product, which the company expects to roll out next month.
COVID-19 cases
New confirmed COVID- 19 cases in Virginia increased by 542 and deaths by 37.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday there are 11,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state — an increase of 542 from the 10,627 reported Thursday.
Also, there are 407 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 37 from the 370 reported the previous day.
The VDH said 69,015 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,837 have been hospitalized, including 8 probable cases.
The state health department reported Friday there were 42 cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District: 31 in Danville and 11 in Pittsylvania County.
This week, the VDH started reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. As of Friday, there 425 probable cases and 3 probable deaths. Those figures bring overall cases and deaths in the state to 11,594 and 410 respectively.
Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
