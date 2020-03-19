The rows of wooden benches — usually crowded with family members, witnesses or defendants — sat mostly empty in the gallery of the Danville General District Court on Thursday morning. Only a single man and lone woman, each seated on the opposite ends of the room, waited for their cases to be called.
Bailiffs and lawyers stood talking with one another next to the judge's bench as they waited for the next bond hearing to begin.
The relative calm follows a judicial emergency order from the Supreme Court of Virginia earlier in the week that forced courthouses in Danville and the rest of the state to suspend all non-emergency services for the next three weeks. The order is one of many government responses to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Chief Justice Donald Lemons handed down the order Monday at the request of Gov. Ralph Northam. The order was issued to "all district and circuit courts of the Commonwealth of Virginia," Lemons wrote. It states that all civil, traffic and criminal matters, including jury trials will be postponed from March 16 to April 6, unless they deal with emergency matters like arraignments, bail reviews or protective orders.
As a result, local cases have been continued in all three courts, circuit, general district and juvenile, Petra Haskins, Danville deputy commonwealth's attorney, explained via email.
"The majority of cases have been moved to reduce the number of individuals required to be in the courthouse," she wrote.
Criminal cases involving bond hearings, arraignments and cases involving defendants who are currently incarcerated will still be held. Protective order hearings, emergency child custody hearings, emergency child protection hearings and civil commitment hearings will also be held.
As an example of how the continuances and postponements have impacted the local commonwealth attorney's office, Haskins pointed to the first-degree murder case of defendant Justin Montel Jones murder trial, was to be to be held on March 25-26, but has to be rescheduled — again.
Jones is one of three defendants charged in the March 10, 2019, shooting death of Hikeem King, 17. The case was to be held Jan. 22, but was continued after a judge noted that Jones' lawyer had not seen his client in months.
"The trial attorney will have to prepare the case again. Defense counsel will have to prepare the case again," Haskins wrote. "Continuances are hard on all parties involved."
The prosecutor's office is currently closed to the public, due to the coronavirus, and starting next week the attorneys there will work from home as a way to reduce the number of employees in the office.
The courthouse, in addition to halting non-essential cases, also is restricting the people allowed inside the building.
"If you're not subpoenaed and you're not a witness you can't come in," Danville Sheriff Michael Mondul said. "We've had to turn some people away who come in for moral support."
The changes have led to a noticeable decrease in the number of people walking the hallways.
On Thursday afternoon, a walk through the hallways of the second and third floor, normally filled with the hustle and bustle of the city's legal world, revealed only one person — a court employee.
Mondul, when asked if he noticed a lack of visitors recently, smiled: "Absolutely, without question."
