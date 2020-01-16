Tree

An uprooted tree blocks traffic on West Main Street in Danville.

 By John R. Crane jcrane@registerbee.com

An uprooted tree has blocked traffic and downed utility lines along West Main Street at Ballou Park in Danville.

Motorists are turning around and firefighters are rerouting them around the scene.

A Danville Public Works officials said it would take an hour to cut up and remove the tree, which fell at 10:50 a.m.

Crane reports for the Register & Bee.

