UPDATE: 5:45 p.m.: Two people died in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Danville, according to Danville Police Department Capt. Matt Carter.
More than a dozen emergency vehicles — police, fire and EMS — were on the scene at South Main Street near Dollar General, a busy roadway that was shut down following the crash.
This story will be updated.
ORIGINAL POST: A crash has closed all lanes of traffic on a part of South Main Street near Dollar General at about 5:30 p.m., Danville police reported.
"Please be patient with detours and consider taking alternate routes coming into or leaving there city" on South Main Street, police wrote on Twitter.
This story will be updated.
