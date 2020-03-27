Danville has recorded two more cases of COVID-19 as more than 140 new cases were reported throughout the state Friday.
The new Danville cases involved two women, both in their 70s, according to Virginia Health Department spokesman Robert Parker. Both are self-isolating at home, Parker told the Register & Bee on Friday morning.
On Thursday, there were 460 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in the state. That number jumped to 604 on Friday morning.
A total of 83 people were hospitalized in the state, up from 63 reported Thursday.
In all, the local health district that covers Danville and Pittsylvania County is reporting five cases of COVID-19. Four of those are in Danville and the other was a Gretna man who died this week in a North Carolina hospital.
The health department reported Wednesday that a Danville man in his 60s tested positive for COVID-19. That came after a Sunday's report of the first case in the city — a man in his 40s who was exposed to a known positive coronavirus case somewhere else in Virginia. Sovah Health-Danville reported both were hospitalized.
A Gretna man died Wednesday morning in a North Carolina hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19. Landon Spradlin, 66, was an accomplished blues musician who pastored several different churches over the years.
Across Southside, there's one case in neighboring Halifax County and now a total of four cases in nearby Mecklenburg County, as of Friday.
