Tropical Storm Bertha formed off the coast of South Carolina on Wednesday morning and could bring heavy rains to the Dan River Region.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has placed Danville and Pittsylvania County under a flash flood watch from 4 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.
At about 7:30 a.m., the National Hurricane Center reported that radar "indicates that the area of disturbed weather located just offshore the South Carolina Coast has become significantly better organized over the past few hours."
By 8 a.m. the hurricane center reported the system brewed into Tropical Storm Bertha. An offshore buoy showed the Bertha is producing tropical storm force winds.
Heavy rainfall will be the biggest threat, according to the hurricane center, along with tropical storm force winds along portions of the South Carolina coast.
Locally, showers are expected to increase and produce heavier downpours due to the tropical-like airmass. This coming on top of already saturated ground could create flash flooding, the weather service warns.
