It was during an overcast Friday afternoon that Danville police swarmed the parking lot of a West Main Street hotel in search of evidence to a reported stabbing — a tenant was said to have attacked a hotel employee.
By 1:46 p.m., Danville police vehicles were entering and exiting the lot of the Travel Inn at 3500 West Main St., the scene of the reported attack. Officers walked nearby looking for any evidence from the incident, which occurred more than 30 minutes earlier.
Officers could be seen walking up and down the sidewalk of the nearby Economy Inn, some bending down and peering into nearby bushes. Others could be seen crouching down to grab at what might have been evidence. The were also canvassing the area for surveillance video footage.
The Travel Inn seemed to be a ghost town, save for the police. Only a single wooden door to a hotel room stood slightly ajar, the only sign that someone might have been staying at the hotel.
"Suspect was staying here at the hotel, the victim worked at the hotel," department spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis said as he stood in the parking lot of the Gospel Church Center next door. "There was some type of confrontation."
The 40-year-old hotel employee was taken to Sovah Health-Danville, where he was treated for non-life-threatening wounds, Chivvis said.
Responding officers were originally unsure of where the crime scene began and ended, so they searched everywhere within the surrounding area. Initially, officers called for a K-9 unit to help search for evidence, but that call was cancelled.
"Ultimately, they look like they found what they were after," Chivvis said
In fact, the initial call to 911 dispatchers that came in around 1 p.m. was in reference to a "guy walking around swinging a knife," Chivvis said.
It was when officers arrived on the scene, however, that they learned that someone had been stabbed.
Police soon found the person they believe to be the suspect still at the hotel and arrested him. Rahim T. Lee, 30, of Danville is charged with malicious wounding.
How is that study working or will this not be reported to make the city look better.
