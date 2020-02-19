With the region under a winter weather advisory, Danville Public Schools will operate on an dismissal schedule Thursday.

All after-school activities will be cancelled Thursday.

Because of uncertainty surrounding the forecast, officials made the decision Wednesday night to let classes out early.

In Pittsylvania County, schools will dismiss students at 1 p.m. All after-school activities are cancelled there also.

Here's the dismissal schedule for Danville Public Schools:

10:55 a.m.

  • O.T. Bonner Middle School
  • Westwood Middle School

11:25 a.m.

  • Schoolfield Elementary School
  • Forest Hills Elementary School
  • Park Ave Elementary School
  • Woodberry Hills Elementary
  • John M. Langston Focus School
  • John M. Langston Alternative School

Noon

  • George Washington High School
  • Galileo Magnet High School
  • Northside Pre-School

12:30 p.m.

  • G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School
  • Gibson Elementary School
  • Grove Park Pre-School
  • Woodrow Wilson Intermediate School

