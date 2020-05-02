Damage from a recent storm caused a power outage Saturday morning in Danville, utility officials reported.
Shortly before 9 a.m., Danville Utilities reported the outage due to a bad lightning arrester — a device used to protect the system from lightning — damaged in a recent storm.
"Crews proactively noticed it and are replacing the equipment so this prevents a longer outage," Danville Utilities posted on its Facebook page.
The post did not specify the number of customers impacted, but an online outage map showed nearly 6,000 were without electricity at about 9:40 a.m.
Originally expected to take only an hour to replace, Danville Utilities reported at about 9:40 a.m. that "It will be another couple of hours before we can restore power," saying the damage was more extensive than officials first noted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.