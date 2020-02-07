9 A.M. SATURDAY UPDATE: A missing 77-year-old Danville woman has been found safe and is back with her family, authorities reported.
Doris Moore was located through a debit card transaction made in Durham, North Carolina, according to the Danville Police Department.
ORIGINAL POST: A Danville woman with Alzheimer's disease has been missing since Friday afternoon, police report.
Doris Moore, 77, left her home in the Schoolfield area and has not been seen since, according to a report the Danville Police Department posted on its social media pages.
Moore drove from home in a 2002 Toyota Sienna minivan with Virginia tags JYC-3440.
She frequents Anglers Park and Ruben's Restaurant on U.S. 58, police report.
She stands at five-feet-four-four-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, has grey hair and brown eyes. Moore was last seen wearing light-blue slacks, white blouse with grey stripes and possibly a sweater.
Anyone with information can call 911.
