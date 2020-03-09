9:30 A.M. UPDATE: The Danville Fire Department has ruled a Monday morning blaze that gutted a home on North Main Street as an arson.

"We are still on scene on North Main Street," officials wrote on Twitter at about 9:30 a.m. "The initial fire investigation is complete and has been ruled arson. Fire personnel should be on scene for another 30 minutes."

ORIGINAL STORY: A Monday morning fire destroyed a home on North Main Street, and officials are still investigating what caused the blaze, the Danville Fire Department reports.

The first calls came in for a fire around 7:15 a.m. Monday. When the fire department arrived at 1422 N. Main St., heavy fire was showing at the front, said Brian K. Alderson, a battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department. 

The lone occupant who was home at the time made it out the back door unharmed.

After extinguishing the flames within an hour of arriving, crews were still working to contain hot spots and determine the cause, Alderson said.

Several blocks of North Main Street — from Bradley Road to Girard Street — were still blocked at 8:30 a.m.

