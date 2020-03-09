Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You may read 5 free articles every 30 days. After that, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription. Seven-day newspaper subscribers get digital access at no extra charge; add it to your current subscription here.
We hope you will enjoy this free article on godanriver.com. You're entitled to view 5 free articles every 30 days, and you currently have 0 remaining. Then, if you enjoy our site and want full access, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription.
You may read 5 free articles every 30 days. After that, we'll ask you to purchase an affordable subscription. Seven-day newspaper subscribers get digital access at no extra charge; add it to your current subscription here.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
If you are a current subscriber please click Get Started to activate your digital access. If not we ask that you purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA...
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS AND DRY FUELS WILL ENHANCE THE
THREAT FOR WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON.
VIRGINIA RESIDENTS ARE REMINDED THAT OPEN BURNING IS PROHIBITED
BEFORE 4 PM EACH DAY THROUGH APRIL 30TH.
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN HANDLING ANY POTENTIAL IGNITION SOURCE...
INCLUDING MACHINERY...CIGARETTES...AND MATCHES. BE SURE TO PROPERLY
DISCARD ALL SMOKING MATERIALS. ANY FIRES THAT DO START WILL HAVE
THE POTENTIAL TO SPREAD QUICKLY.
9:30 A.M. UPDATE: The Danville Fire Department has ruled a Monday morning blaze that gutted a home on North Main Street as an arson.
"We are still on scene on North Main Street," officials wrote on Twitter at about 9:30 a.m. "The initial fire investigation is complete and has been ruled arson. Fire personnel should be on scene for another 30 minutes."
ORIGINAL STORY: A Monday morning fire destroyed a home on North Main Street, and officials are still investigating what caused the blaze, the Danville Fire Department reports.
The first calls came in for a fire around 7:15 a.m. Monday. When the fire department arrived at 1422 N. Main St., heavy fire was showing at the front, said Brian K. Alderson, a battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department.
The lone occupant who was home at the time made it out the back door unharmed.
After extinguishing the flames within an hour of arriving, crews were still working to contain hot spots and determine the cause, Alderson said.
Several blocks of North Main Street — from Bradley Road to Girard Street — were still blocked at 8:30 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.