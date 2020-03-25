A Danville man in his 60s is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city, according to Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
The Virginia Department of Health listed the second case in Danville in an online update on noon Wednesday.
"To protect patient confidentiality, no further information will be provided about this patient and VDH does not provide specific information on an investigation," Spillmann wrote in a statement.
As of Tuesday, there were 290 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. By the Wednesday update that number jumped to 391.
On Sunday, The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District announced the first case of COVID-19 in a Danville resident. He was hospitalized following exposure to a known positive COVID-19 case elsewhere in Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health reports.
A Gretna man died Wednesday morning in a North Carolina hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19, family members confirmed. Landon Spradlin, 66, was an accomplished blues musician who pastored several different churches over the years.
Across the Southside region, there was one case reported in Halifax County and three in Mecklenburg County.
This story will be updated.
