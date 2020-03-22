The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District on Sunday announced its first case of COVID-19 illness in a Danville resident, the Virginia Department of Health reports.
The patient is a Danville man in his 40s, confirmed Robert Parker, public information officer with the Virginia Department of Health.
He is hospitalized following exposure to a known positive COVID-19 case elsewhere in Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health reports.
The man is in isolation at Sovah Health-Danville, the hospital reports.
"We are continuing to work closely with the Pittsylvania/Danville Health District and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the safety of our patients, the clinical teams who have been caring for this patient and all those within our facility," a Sovah Health-Danville news release stated.
Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said he was saddened, but not surprised when he heard the news, according to a city statement.
“We knew it was just a matter of time before there would be a confirmed case in our area,” Jones said. “This brings home the importance of practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing, and disinfecting high traffic areas.”
"Our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond," the Sovah release stated. "We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our community for several weeks, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round."
This story will be updated.
So has the person actually been tested and confirmed or were they just in contact with some that has it?
