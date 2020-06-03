As of Wednesday, there have been 2,243 testing encounters in Pittsylvania County and Danville. Of the 35 health districts across the state, that is the fewest number of tests.
But that is projected to change after this weekend as a free drive-thru testing site will be set up in Danville on Friday and in Chatham on Saturday. Each of these sites is slated to have as many as 1,000 tests administered through nasal swabs on a first-come first-serve basis, allowing the number of tests in the Dan River Region to nearly double.
“It's a statistical sample, which will help inform the epidemiological picture of the prevalence of illness in the community,” said Pittsylvania-Danville Health Director Dr. Scott Spillmann. “It will help us understand the overall prevalence, which can influence how we proceed as VDH and as our community together.”
The tests will be administered and processed by Raleigh, North Carolina-based Mako Medical, a testing contractor that has already worked in other areas of the commonwealth. Mako representatives did not return requests for comment.
Mako will report the test results to the central Virginia Department of Health office in Richmond. Everyone tested will then be contacted with the results of their test, whether positive or negative. The Health Department expects that it will take about a week for the tests to be administered, processed and reported, and for everyone to be contacted.
Spillmann said everyone, whether or not they show symptoms, should consider getting tested, since people who don’t show symptoms can carry the virus.
“We don’t want people to get disappointed, but we would love for every single one of those tests to get used,” he said.
As of Wednesday, there are 58 total cases of COVID-19 in Danville and 45 in Pittsylvania County. The numbers have grown steadily compared to many other areas throughout the state. Mecklenburg saw a major increase in April, but that has tapered off as the numbers have skyrocketed in recent days in Henry County, with 145 being reported as of Wednesday.
But the number of cases isn't the only means for measuring the virus' spread. Another important factor is the percent positive, which measures how many tests are coming back with a positive diagnosis. The seven-day moving average of percent positive is 5.4% for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. That percentage has grown slightly in the past few days, but still remains significantly below the state average of 11%. The statewide percent positive has seen a steady decline since mid-April when more than 22% of tests were coming back positive.
According to the most recent data reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 12%, or more than 2.2 million tests, of the 18.9 million administered across the country have come back positive.
The Dan River Region, and much of the rest of Virginia, also will begin Phase Two of reopening on Friday. This will allow restaurants and bars to open for indoor dining at 50% capacity, while gyms can open at 30%. Many entertainment venues, including pools, museums and outdoor concert venues, will be allowed to reopen.
Northern Virginia and Richmond are the two areas that are not moving into Phase Two, but heavy protests against police brutality in the death of George Floyd have involved hundreds of tightly-packed people in both regions.
Daniel Kuritzkes, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Massachusetts, said that continued testing is especially important as many areas of the country begin reopening.
“I think having the ability of testing on a large scale is really critical for being able to properly manage the reopening, so if there are new cases of COVID-19 that occur, appropriate contact tracing and quarantining can be done so that … we can do containment rather than mitigation,” he said.
Danville City Manager Ken Larking said that the data gathered from these tests will help them moving forward.
“We are encouraging people, especially those with symptoms, to get tested,” he said. “The data we gather will be helpful to us as we plan for how to safely continue the reopening of business in our community.”
Said Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman: “We are not sitting and waiting to see how the tests come out, but there are many people in this community that would like to have access to testing.”
He added that he doesn’t see this having much of an impact on how Pittsylvania County continues to move forward.
The drive-thru tests will not include antibody tests, which shows who might have previously been exposed to or contracted the virus. The tests will be PCR tests, which test for the virus itself as opposed to the immune system’s response.
Drive-thru testing is better than testing in a clinic or other indoor space for a number of reasons, Kuritzkes said. Most importantly, it allows people receiving the tests to maintain social distancing and avoid exposure to the virus.
“You don’t have people who may be coughing and spreading illness in close proximity in a closed environment,” he said.
Spillmann said that these drive-thru testing sites are a first step in understanding the spread of the virus in the Dan River Region.
“We will need more testing to paint the best picture of the status of this virus in our communities,” he said.
