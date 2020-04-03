The United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County will launch a Food Hotline starting Monday, according to a news release.
With an "army of volunteers and organizations" helping, the project will provide details on times and locations for free food distributions in the Dan River Region.
It hotline at (434) 792-3700 will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
In addition to providing information, the hotline will let those 65 and over — or anyone with serious medical conditions or showing signs of illness — request delivery of groceries or other critical needs, the news release reported.
"The project is made possible because of the many volunteers who are willing to cover the phone lines and deliver basic necessities to citizens who need us the most," the news release stated.
