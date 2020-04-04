Headaches. Dizziness. An overwhelming feeling of dread.
Those are just some of the symptoms Linda Zimmermann experiences when the anxiety hits her.
Though she has not been diagnosed with anxiety disorder, Zimmermann said she has been enduring it for the past year when her issues with spinal stenosis and degenerative disc disease intensified.
Fears over the coronavirus and loss of work have only exacerbated her anxiety. A flurry of questions overwhelms her brain.
During an interview Wednesday, Zimmermann gives a few examples: "What if I can't pay my bills next month? What if I lose my vehicle because I can't make a car payment? What if this situation doesn't get better?"
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic is to be expected.
NAMI is a grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by mental illness.
When it comes to the coronavirus right now, there are so many unknowns that can cause uncertainty and unease.
"We are faced with an enemy we can't see," said Frank Russell, a clinical psychologist with Counseling and Psychological Services in Danville. "We don't know who has it, we don't know if we're going to too great lengths from getting or spreading it and the uncertainty is taking its toll."
Russell, a former Averett University psychology professor who also worked at the Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in Danville and at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute, has worked with clients suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Using a war metaphor, he describes how the COVID-19 pandemic can also cause trauma to resurface.
"They [people with PTSD] have developed coping mechanisms for dealing with that stuff," Russell said. "You've been fighting on your left flank, and now on your right flank, you've got this other stressful situation and you've got to divert resources to fight that and the old stuff pushes through. You have less energy and less resources to deal with this new stressor."
That can cause the person to withdraw and isolate themselves more, Russell added. They can become easily irritated and frustrated. Also, alcohol and substance abuse can become intensified.
Lorrie Eanes-Brooks, Virginia board secretary for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, usually travels to do training and give presentations but the coronavirus has brought it all to a halt.
"My mission in life is to bring awareness to the issue of suicide," she said. "My entire mission has been interrupted."
For her, it's the anxiety of the unknown and the disruption of her schedule that bothers her.
Also, she misses the interaction with people since social distancing and stay-at-home orders have become the new normal.
"It's just a lack of connection, face-to-face conversations," she said, adding that she is now relegated to telephone and other electronic interaction.
Keeping distance from others to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus can be a double-edged sword.
"Social distancing is considered critical to slowing the spread of the coronavirus," wrote Katherine Ponte, a NAMI board member in New York City, in a blog post on the group's website, "Coronavirus: Mental Health Coping Strategies." Ponte is a mental health advocate and founder of Peersights, a mental illness recovery coaching service for caregivers and their loved ones.
"However, it can understandably lead to loneliness."
Studies have shown that loneliness can adversely affect mental and physical health — as well as trigger a depressive episode, Ponte wrote.
As for Zimmermann, she watches funny movies and television shows and avoids the internet as much as possible to stave off her anxiety.
"I stay off the internet as much as possible when I'm not working," she said.
She, her husband and a friend also host a podcast where they talk about movies and entertainment.
"We talk about things that make us happy and make us laugh," Zimmermann said. She also meditates.
To alleviate symptoms and maintain mental health, Eanes-Brooks said it's a good idea to keep some sort of schedule even if you're confined to your home.
"If you're not going anywhere, get up and put your clothes on and brush your teeth and take your shower," she said. "Do what you would normally do."
If you have ways of contacting people, talk to a friend or loved one, she added.
In addition, stay aware of how you're feeling, she said.
Monitor yourself and know how to bring yourself back to your center, she added. It also helps to start a new hobby or get exercise.
"Being sedentary can be hard on us," Eanes-Brooks said. "Whatever you can do, do it."
Before the slow down of Zimmermann's business, Advantage Media Solutions, Zimmermann regularly did marketing and public relations, social media management and brand development, mostly for small businesses and nonprofits.
She now does freelance work. She is trying to find freelance work in her regular field, but to no avail.
"Businesses are not putting money in marketing," she said.
Before the coronavirus, she was able to visit friends and family go to meetings. Now she can't leave unless to go to a doctor's appointment, Zimmermann said.
She's scared she'll catch COVID-19, which could postpone needed surgery. She had spinal surgery in September and needed a second procedure, but that was delayed once and likely will be postponed again because of the coronavirus.
She would like to take medication for her anxiety.
"My insurance won't pay for it and I can't afford to pay out of pocket for that," she said.
