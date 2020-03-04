Tyrell Payne announced Wednesday that he is running for the Danville School Board.
Born and raised in Danville, Payne hopes to help prevent bullying in schools and work on behalf of teachers, students and parents.
"I am passionate about education and want to see it change lives," Payne stated in a news release. "I look forward to being an ear and a voice for our students and parents and teachers. I have many ideas to bring to the table."
Payne serves on multiple boards in Danville. He and his wife have two daughters who attend Danville Public Schools.
While attending Danville Public Schools, Payne was part of a superior rating orchestra at George Washington High School.
"We are experiencing a lot of different challenges, but with new energy and the school board working together, we will be able to make some great improvements," Payne said.
Danville School Board elections are May 5 and four seats are open. Candidates include Renee Hughes (an incumbent), Philip Campbell, Charles McWilliams III and Payne.
Tedd Goldean has also filed to run but is not qualified as of yet, said Danville Registrar Peggy Petty.
Three current school board members whose seats are up for grabs did not file — Terri Hall, Jeffrey Hubbard and Elizabeth Leggett.
