In the Dan River Region, the approach to enforcing the governor’s pandemic orders depends on where the violation is reported.
In Pittsylvania County, a resident has been charged with holding a gathering of too many people at her Java home, while a business owner has been charged with keeping his gaming establishment open.
Janey Anderson, who authorities estimate had about 30 people at her house on April 11, is accused of violating Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 55, a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries possible fines and jail time. Kirpal Singh, owner of Winner’s Circle Arcade, is charged with violating Executive Order 53, also a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Capt. Corey Webb with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said residents should report any violations, commercial or residential that they see.
“As long as it in violation of executive 53 or 55, it needs to be reported,” Webb said, noting that people should call the non-emergency number, as opposed to 911.
In Danville, however, there are no incidents where authorities have charged someone with violating the governor’s two executive orders, which closed some business and required people to stay at home, with some exceptions, until further notice in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. The orders expire June 10.
Danville police spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis, when asked about whether people should call the police if they see people or a businesses violating the executive order, replied “we’re not soliciting that.”
“We’re not going to beg for people to call us, but we will address them if they come up,” he said.
Many businesses throughout the state and region have been temporarily shuttered as a result of Executive Order 53, which shut down all recreational and entertainment business on March 24. Executive Order 55, which went into effect a week later, is the stay-at-home order that bans “all public and private in-person gatherings” of more than 10 people.
The punishment for violating the executive orders could be a fine of as much as $2,500, a sentence of as much as a year in jail or both.
In the city, there have been few incidents where law enforcement was needed to enforce the executive orders.
In early April, the department received an email about a group of kids playing basketball at Johnson Elementary School. The kids had already left by the time police arrived, Chivvis said.
Many localities have shut down playgrounds and basketball courts. Though Danville Parks and Recreation has shut down the city’s playgrounds, the basketball courts remain open as long as people practice social distancing, according to the agency’s Facebook post.
“If you want to shoot basketball, please do so safely,” the post reads. “Do not play group pickup games. If the court is already occupied when you get there, play on another court.”
In mid-March, shortly after Northam issued a ban on large gatherings, representatives from Kickback Jack’s along Crown Drive reached out to the police department amid confusion on whether they could seat 10 people per section in their restaurant or in the entire building. Many restaurants patrons were forced to leave after an arriving officer explained that the ban pertained to the entire building.
A court documents states a county sheriff’s deputy on patrol saw that Winner’s Circle Arcade on U.S. 29 was open just after midnight on March 25 — six minutes minutes after the executive order closing non-essential businesses went into effect.
Singh could not be reached at his business to comment on this story.
For Anderson, “a call of a crowd gathered” at her residence in Java the day before Easter brought the sheriff’s office to the scene. The criminal complaint stated she had already been warned to disperse the crowd.
“The accused failed to get persons off of property in a reasonable time frame and had to be advised again,” Cpl. A.B. Reynolds wrote in the criminal complaint. “I am seeking a warrant for [Executive Order 55].”
Anderson could not be reached at her home to comment on this story.
Both Singh and Anderson are due to appear in Pittsylvania County General District Court in this month.
City residents have complained to police about large groups of people at large businesses that have been deemed essential and remain open. But that is not something the police can or would get involved in, he said.
“They’re essential, they’re not violating an order,” Chivvis explained.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
