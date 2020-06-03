Shooting

Authorities say an altercation began on one end of Erwin Street and a man was shot and wrecked his car on the other end of the street late Tuesday morning. The knocked-over street sign in the background shows the path of the car.

 BILL WYATT/MARTINSVILLE BULLETIN

Police report charging two teenagers in the fatal shooting of a Bassett man who died in his car late Tuesday morning.

Skyler Derrick Bryant, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck that happened on Erwin Street, just yards outside the Martinsville city line.

Now, two males, 17 and 15 years old, are charged in his death and are being held at the W.W Moore Juvenile Detention Facility in Danville, reports the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Their names were not released because they are juveniles.

The 17-year-old is charged with felony homicide, robbery and a pair of robbery- and firearms-related charges.

The 15-year-old is charged second-degree murder, robbery and four robbery- and firearms-related charges.

