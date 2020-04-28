Authorities have charged two suspects in a Friday motorcycle crash that claimed the life of 30-year-old Bobby J. Collins, the Danville Police Department reports.

Witnesses told officers they saw a motorcycle and Chevrolet Camaro "traveling north on Piney Forest Road at a high rate of speed" at about 7:40 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of North Main Street near the Squire Armory. 

Marco N. Escobal Rocha, 20, the driver of the Camaro, is charged with "causing the death of another while engaging in a race," Danville police reported Tuesday morning. The passenger, 20-year-old Karissa A. Dix, faces a charge of obstruction of justice. Both are Danville residents and have been released on bonds.

Authorities said evidence at the scene suggests the motorcycle hit a curb and Collins was thrown from the bike.

Collins, a Danville resident, was taken to the hospital by the Danville Life Saving Crew where he was pronounced dead, police report.

The was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

