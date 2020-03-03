Danville police are still looking into details surrounding a late-night shooting on Feb. 23 that ended with no injuries, a mysterious motive and two men arrested on firearms charges.
Two witnesses, a male and female, told police that around 11:40 p.m. on the 900 block of Monument Street a pair of men stood outside a single-story brick home and shot at them, according to criminal complaints filed in Danville General District Court.
Police have since charged Corey Wayne Flippen, 42, and Markese Chavers, 25, both of Danville, with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in city limits, court records show. Flippen is also charged with with possession of a firearm by felon.
Investigators found spent shell casings in the front yard and road in front of the home, court records state. When officers went inside the residence, they discovered a firearm and ammunition that was the same brand as the spent shell casings outside.
Flippen, when questioned by police, said "he did not know who was shooting," Land wrote.
Although court records did not state a motive for the gunfire, police did confirm that the witnesses and suspects knew each other.
"The exact nature of the relationship is still part of the investigation," Danville Police Department spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis wrote in an email.
Flippen is set to have a preliminary hearing in Danville General District Court on May 26. Chavers has an attorney review at the court set for March 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.