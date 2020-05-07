Two people have been arrested in connection with a fire that resulted in a vacant Danville home being condemned, the Danville Fire Marshal’s Office reports.
Mildred Ganey Herndon and Shad Leonard Lavinder, each of Danville and both charged with arson, turned themselves into Danville Police Department on Wednesday evening, said Danville Assistant Fire Marshal Richard Guille.
On April 21, firefighters were called to 157 Wood Ave. around 6:30 p.m. to find flames coming from the back of the small one-story home. In a defensive attack, the crews battled the blaze from the outside, eventually finding fire in the basement, first floor and attic of the home.
Firefighters then searched the front two rooms and found no one inside. The house was vacant at the time of the blaze, officials reported.
Officials condemned the home, which endured major water, fire and heat damage.
Guille wouldn't comment on a motive for the fire or how the two suspects know each other, stating that the investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.