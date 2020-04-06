The Virginia Department of Health reported two additional cases of COVID-19 in the Danville-Pittsylvania County Health District on Monday morning.

One was a female Pittsylvania County resident in her 60s and the other was a female Danville resident in her 40s, said Virginia Department of Health spokesman Robert Parker.  

Danville resident Robin Marcato, 47, said she received positive test results for COVID-19, the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, on Saturday after waiting two weeks for them. 

In Virginia, the number of confirmed cases increased by 241 for a total of 2,878 with the Monday morning update.

Thirteen residents in Danville have tested positive. Three have tested positive in Pittsylvania County. One of those, 66-year-old Gretna resident Landon Spradlin, died in a North Carolina hospital while his wife was quarantined alone in the state.

A total of 54 people have died from the disease in Virginia and 497 have been hospitalized.

