The Virginia Department of Health reported two additional cases of COVID-19 in the Danville-Pittsylvania County Health District on Monday morning.
One was a female Pittsylvania County resident in her 60s and the other was a female Danville resident in her 40s, said Virginia Department of Health spokesman Robert Parker.
Danville resident Robin Marcato, 47, said she received positive test results for COVID-19, the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, on Saturday after waiting two weeks for them.
In Virginia, the number of confirmed cases increased by 241 for a total of 2,878 with the Monday morning update.
Thirteen residents in Danville have tested positive. Three have tested positive in Pittsylvania County. One of those, 66-year-old Gretna resident Landon Spradlin, died in a North Carolina hospital while his wife was quarantined alone in the state.
A total of 54 people have died from the disease in Virginia and 497 have been hospitalized.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.