In its Saturday morning website update, the Virginia Department of Health reported two additional cases of COVID-19 in Danville.

Danville now has 24 cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The health department is no longer providing specific details with newly identified cases.

Across Virginia, 8,053 have tested positive for the virus. That's an increase of 562 from Friday's report. There are 258 reported deaths, an increase of 27 since the prior day's data.

The website is updated at about 9 a.m. daily with data received by 5 p.m. the previous day. The case counts reflect what has been reported to the health department by health care providers and laboratories. Officials have noted there's a lag in reporting deaths on the website.

Mecklenburg County also picked up additional cases; it now stands at 64. In the Southside Health District that includes Halifax, Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties, there are three reported outbreaks: Two in long-term care facilities and one in a health care setting. 

Here's the breakdown of cases around Southside:

  • Danville: 24
  • Pittsylvania County: 6
  • Halifax County: 8
  • Mecklenburg County: 64
  • Henry County: 10

