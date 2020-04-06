Two more cases of COVID-19 reported in Danville, Pittsylvania County

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting two additional cases of COVID-19 in the Danville-Pittsylvania County Health District.
In Virginia, the number of confirmed cases increased by 241 for a total of 2,878 with the Monday morning update.
Thirteen residents in Danville have tested positive for COVID-19, the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Three have tested positive in Pittsylvania County. One of those was a fatality.
A total of 54 people have died from the disease in Virginia and 497 have been hospitalized.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Sunday.
