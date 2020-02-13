A head-on collision on Va. 57 in Pittsylvania County early Wednesday killed the two drivers involved, state police report.
The wreck happened at 5:12 a.m. as an eastbound 2016 Honda Civic crossed the center line just west of Deer Haven Drive and slammed into a westbound 1996 Dodge Ram 1500, the Virginia State Police reports.
Both Quintez D. Nibblett, 27, of Martinsville, who crossed the center line, and Michael K. Pickral, 51, of Chatham, died at the scene. Each man wore a seat belt, state police report.
No passengers were involved.
The crash remains under investigation.
