Two people are dead after a house fire early Monday morning in Danville, according to Timothy Duffer, assistant fire chief with the Danville Fire Department.
The department was dispatched to the home in Danville at about 4 a.m., Duffer reported. The house was located at at 18 Oakland Ave., according to the department's Twitter page.
Authorities are still investigating and said more details will be released later.
This story will be updated.
