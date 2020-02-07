A tractor trailer motoring through Danville hit a fire hydrant at the intersection of North Main Street and Thomas Street on Friday, toppling the hydrant and flooding sections of sidewalk and curb. 

The truck, which plowed through the intersection at 4:30 p.m., did not stop, authorities report. 

"He probably didn't even realize it happened," said Richard Guill, assistant fire marshal for the city. 

The truck also clipped an electric pole, stripping a small cord. 

Traffic was backed up in both directions on North Main Street as authorities worked to stop the flowing water. 

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments