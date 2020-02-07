A tractor trailer motoring through Danville hit a fire hydrant at the intersection of North Main Street and Thomas Street on Friday, toppling the hydrant and flooding sections of sidewalk and curb.
The truck, which plowed through the intersection at 4:30 p.m., did not stop, authorities report.
"He probably didn't even realize it happened," said Richard Guill, assistant fire marshal for the city.
The truck also clipped an electric pole, stripping a small cord.
Traffic was backed up in both directions on North Main Street as authorities worked to stop the flowing water.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.