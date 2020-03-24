Multiple people spoke to emergency dispatchers in a series of two phone calls the morning gunshots rang out at Lucky's bar, show 911 transcripts obtained by the Register & Bee.
Police and ambulances were en route to the bar, located just across the state line in Providence, North Carolina, within the first minute of the initial call the early morning of March 11.
One caller said the man who had been shot — later identified as Keith Hayes, 41, of Danville — looked to be dead. Another caller said the man accused of shooting him — Damon Dewayne Lee, 42, of Danville ¯ never left the scene.
Witnesses have described to the Register & Bee a brawl that involved a person hit upside the head with a beer bottle and two men who fired guns.
The calls appear to bear out these descriptions, with one call about the person hit in the head and the other call about the gunfire.
The first call, from a person whose name is redacted from the transcripts, was made to the Caswell County 911 Communications Center at 1:13:55 a.m.
"I think I need a ambulance here," the caller said.
The dispatcher asked for the address and the caller replied that it's Lucky's Bar at 268 Gatewood Road. The dispatcher then repeated the name of the bar for confirmation.
"Yeah, send cops too," the caller replied.
"What's going on there," the dispatcher asked.
"It's a big fight," the caller answered.
The caller stated that "one guy" is injured and that most people are leaving. At that, the dispatcher asked for the caller's name.
"I need some help man," the caller replied. "I'm at Lucky's Bar."
The dispatcher asked for a name again and, after getting one, said that deputies are on their way.
Call logs show that the first Caswell County Sheriff's Office deputy had been dispatched at 1:14:51 a.m. The first Caswell County EMS unit had been dispatched at 1:15:54 a.m.
The dispatcher twice asked if anyone had been injured before the caller replied.
"This guy done got hit in the head," the caller answered.
The caller said that the injured person was conscious.
"Cancel the ambulance," the caller said. "He's not hurt that bad."
At that, the dispatcher repeated the name of the bar for confirmation.
"Yeah, 'bout 20 people fighting," the caller said. "Half of them are gone."
The caller is disconnected at 1:15:57 a.m., transcripts show, after a conversation that lasted two minutes and two seconds.
Moments later, at 1:16:30 a.m., a second call is made to emergency dispatchers. It's this caller, transcripts show, who first mentions firearms.
"Yeah I do need an ambulance," the caller said immediately. "A guy got shot."
The dispatcher responded by asking if the caller said someone had been shot.
"Yeah," the caller answered. "Guy got shot he's laying on the floor by pool table."
At that, the dispatcher asked if the shooter was still around.
"Yeah he's still here," the caller said. "He ain't running."
The dispatcher repeats the statement of the gunman still being on the scene as a question.
"Yeah, the other guy had a gun too," is the answer. "That's why he shot him."
The dispatcher then asked for the number of wounded people and the caller answered that there is one other person who was hit in the head.
That's when the caller mentioned the condition of the person who had been shot.
"He's not breathing," the caller said.
At this point, the dispatcher asked multiple times where the man had been shot.
"Right in the middle of his chest," the caller answered. "He's not breathing. His eyes are wide open."
The dispatcher asked if anyone is applying CPR and told the caller to feel for a pulse.
Moments later, a woman started talking into the phone and named the man who had been shot. The name is redacted from the transcript.
When asked how many people are still on the scene, the woman answered that there are three.
"And the gentleman that shot him just came out of the bathroom," she said.
Moments later, the transcripts noted, the woman is gone and a man is on the phone.
"That guy's dead," he said. "I don't think CPR will help him. I don't know how to do CPR."
The dispatcher tells the man to make sure the person who has been shot is on his back and to keep pressure on the wound.
Moments later, the dispatcher says that deputies have arrived and that someone has to go get them.
At that, the man simply says "OK," and the call ends.
It is 1:23:13 a.m. and the call lasted nearly seven minutes.
By this point, the first deputy has been on scene for nearly a full minute, having arrived at 1:22:10 a.m. Another deputy arrives two seconds later.
