Detainees arrive at the W.W. Moore Jr. Juvenile Detention Center through a wrought-iron gate with a blue sign stating "Intake area" on it.
Once inside, the gate is closed and law enforcement officers park their vehicle in an enclosed area. The "resident," as the juveniles are referred to on Moore's website, are then led through two sets of green steel doors before making it inside the building.
It's here, in the intake center, where juveniles will begin their stay at the detention center on Colquhoun Street, near the city's downtown. The center, which currently houses 25 children moving through court systems in Danville, Pittsylvania County and five other surrounding jurisdictions, can hold as many as 60 on any given day.
They are searched by the law enforcement officers who bought them into the facility. Then they are led through a walk-through metal detector before being searched by the facility's guards, who go by the title of "youth care workers." They are then led to the intake center shower. Afterward, they are bought into a room lined with racks of folded clothes to be sized for a black jumpsuit and canvas shoes with Velcro straps.
The world of juvenile justice is a mostly secretive arena. Many juvenile court records and proceedings are closed to the public. And the names of the accused and adjudicated alike are often kept inside the courts. So the tour given to the Register & Bee provides a rare glimpse into that hidden world.
White cinder block walls and shiny burgundy floor tiles give the building the uniformity and cleanliness of a hospital. Every day, children ranging in age from 10 to 18 walk, eat and play surrounded by these walls. They step beyond them only to join such extracurricular activities as basketball and gardening. Basketball is played in an open-air, red-brick courtyard that is topped with razor-wire, a chain-link that reaches skyward for about 6 feet and more razor-wire.
Much of the facility is under the watchful gaze of a black-bubble dome security camera that connects most rooms and hallways to a central control room.
Only certain areas, such as a resident's cell, lack surveillance.
"They're supposed to have privacy for any showering or toilet related activities," explained Michelle Johnson, the superintendent of the facility.
Residents also can leave the brick walls to learn horticulture at the "Green Thumb" nursery, a large outdoor greenhouse within the detention center's exterior chain-link fencing.
Juvenile are housed inside pods, a large enclosed housing space made up of cells, shower facilities and a central day room with tables and a wall-mounted TV for entertainment. Cells are small, with bedding low to the ground, and are accessorized with a matching steel toilet and sink.
From from 8 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. Monday through Friday juveniles spend their time in one of the center's six classrooms — one for each pod throughout the facility.
"We have eight or nine teachers from Danville Public Schools," Johnson said.
Students learn the core subjects of math, English, science and social studies, while they can also enjoy such electives as art, physical education or business technology. Teachers cycle through each pod, never having a set classroom or consistent set of students.
"In one classroom you could have all different age ranges," Johnson said. "Each person there could be working on something different."
For example, a math teacher could be teaching geometry to a class, though some of the students are working on another subject.
A look into one classroom revealed a group of students varying in age. One student seemed much smaller than the others, dwarfed in height to the other, older-looking juveniles.
Three students in a back corner of the room sat hunched over laptop computers, typing intermittently as they listened to a lesson piped in through headphones. One such student with a laptop stared at an instructional video on cars that had a man speaking on screen as he showed the underside of a vehicle.
Elsewhere in the class, more than a dozen students sat at desks and jotted into notebooks their answers to an algebra equation that an electronic projector cast onto a screen hanging from the ceiling.
Math teacher John Kevin Barbour has taught at the facility for 19 years.
"I try to go up front and teach with as broad a stroke as possible," he said. "I want them to walk out and say 'I learned something more here than anywhere in my life.' And a lot of times they do."
Since the facility accepts juveniles offenders from seven different localities, many have a different curriculum to follow.
"The young man in the center came in today and doesn't know what geometry he's in," Barbour said, pointing toward a student in the center of the classroom with his head buried in a notebook. "He thinks he's supposed to be in a geometry class."
Barbour, however, enjoys his job and sees his work as important to himself and his students. He also believes success is attainable for the facility's residents.
One young lady he once taught at the facility stayed until she was 18, graduated and joined the military, where she is still working to this day he said.
"What you want is those kids who are at the end of that rope and help them start climbing back up," he said, mimicking a climbing motion with his hands, one over the other, "so they can start moving in a positive direction and take control of their lives."
