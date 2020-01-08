The Virginia Tobacco Commission's Special Projects Committee has renewed two grant programs for the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill in southwestern Pittsylvania County.  

The panel voted unanimously to renew a $2.7 million grant that was approved in 2011 to be used for land and engineering improvements at the 3,528-acre site. The committee also renewed a $2.2 million grant for water system improvements that was first approved in 2015.  

The two grants total $4.9 million. 

The money was held up in the past because local officials struggled to get a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for grading at the site, said Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville. 

Breaking & daily news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments