Danville residents might vote on whether to allow the city to levy a local sales tax to pay for capital projects for construction and renovations of its public schools.
Danville City Council voted 6-0 to ask the Virginia General Assembly to allow the city to hold the referendum that would ask voters for permission to impose a 1% sales tax.
“Each year we don’t do something about about funding these capital improvements, it’s [the price] going to go up and up,” said Councilman Gary Miller.
Councilman Fred Shanks said, “The citizens can decide whether they’re going to support this or not.”
Halifax County recently received permission from the state to conduct a referendum on a sales tax and Pittsylvania County and Henry County are also considering the same move, Danville School Board Chair Terri Hall told council.
“We believe what’s been done in Halifax County and being considered in Henry and Pittsylvania counties reflect the growing needs of so many aging school buildings across the commonwealth of Virginia,” Hall said.
The current sales tax in Danville is 5.3%, which is the state’s rate. Danville gets 1 percentage point of that 5.3%.
About two years ago, a study by RRMM Architects in Roanoke found renovations at George Washington High School, Langston Campus, G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School and Woodberry Hills Elementary School would cost about $119 million in all.
But thanks to price increases, it could cost about $138 million — nearly $20 million more — if improvements were made in 2021, according to a more recent study by the same firm.
In 2023, the entire project could cost up to $152 million.
In another matter, residents once again asked the city to pass a resolution declaring the city a Second Amendment sanctuary. They also pushed members to let the public know where they stand on the matter given possible gun restrictions that the General Assembly will likely consider with a new Democratic majority in both chambers.
More than 100 cities, counties and towns have declared themselves Second Amendment constitutional sanctuaries, Shanks told council at the end of the meeting. He drew up two resolutions using language from those passed in Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
“I hope we can come up with language that we all support from the two resolutions,” Shanks said.
He requested that the item be put on the agenda for the next council meeting.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.