It looks like voters in Danville and Pittsylvania County will decide whether they want to see a 1% increase in local sales tax to fund school improvement projects.
Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign a bill Thursday allowing localities — including the city and county, as well as Henry County, Patrick County and Northampton County — to hold referendums on a tax-rate bump.
“It’s long overdue,” said Danville Schools Superintendent Stanley Jones. “The state has not provided a funding mechanism for localities to invest in their school infrastructure. I’m glad there is finally a mechanism that doesn’t burden the local taxpayers.”
City Manager Ken Larking said the decision whether to put the question before voters will be made by the City Council in consultation with the school board.
He said he was not sure when the two groups would meet.
“We’ve not discussed the date,” Larking said. “It would have to be soon.”
Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, filed the bill on Jan. 3 and the legislation was approved by the House of Delegates and state Senate last month.
Marshall seemed confident Wednesday that Northam would sign the bill.
“I don’t think there’s any mischief going on here,” Marshall said.
City and county officials say more revenue is needed for work on schools in bad need of repair.
In Danville, George Washington High School, Langston Campus, G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School and Woodberry Hills Elementary School need a total of more than $100 million in renovations.
A study released in January 2018 by RRMM Architects in Roanoke found that needed work at the four schools would cost about $119 million if started in 2019, but the expense would go up to $138 million if it were done in 2021. That price tag would increase to as much as $152 million in 2023, according to the study.
The schools were built in the 1950s and have not been renovated since the early 2000s, nearly 20 years ago.
“It’s time that we rebuild our school infrastructure,” Jones said. “Schools are the foundation of any community. Our students in Danville deserve to have the highest-quality learning facilities.”
The current sales tax rate in Danville is 5.3%, which is the state’s rate. Danville gets 1 percentage point of that 5.3%.
A 1% sales tax increase in Danville would generate about $8.8 million in revenue annually.
Larking estimated the city could borrow $120 million over 20 years at a possible 4% interest rate, with annual payments by the city toward the loan at about $8.8 million.
The bill that passed the General Assembly includes a sunset on the sales tax increase after 20 years, meaning that it would go away after that point, Marshall said.
That sunset lowers the amount of money city officials hoped to borrow (which was about $150 million), as well as the duration of an expected loan from 30 years to 20.
Pittsylvania County needs $45 million over the next five years for improvements to its schools. Such a sales tax increase there would generate about $2.5 million to $2.8 million per year, said Tracey Worley, finance director for Pittsylvania County Schools.
“We do have a list of numerous schools that need roofs, replacement windows, boilers, [HVAC] chillers,” Worley said.
Worley gave examples of what the county needs, including a new roof at Stony Mill, Twin Springs and Gretna Elementary schools.
The Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center needs upgrades to its mechanical, electrical and air systems, as well as a new roof, totaling about $7.2 million, she said.
The county also had to replace a chiller, which provide cold water used for air conditioners in HVAC systems, last year at Dan River Middle School at a cost of $200,000, Worley said.
Chillers also need to be replaced at Tunstall and Gretna Middle schools, and one needs to be rebuilt at Chatham Middle School, she added.
Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Warren said he would like to see a referendum on the ballot in the county.
The sales tax increase would spread the cost fairly, he said.
“A least everyone would be sharing in the expense — citizens and non-citizens in the county,” Warren said, adding that the revenue is needed following state funding cuts to localities.
Ronald Scearce, vice chairman of the board of supervisors, agreed, adding that it would be more viable than a hike in the real estate tax rate.
“That is somewhere between eight and 10 cents of a real estate tax raise I would prefer not to do,” Scearce said, referring to the amount of that tax needed to generate the $2.6 million to $2.8 million per year.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
