Roughly three-fourths of Chatham residents were without electricity Wednesday evening after a powerful thunderstorm hit the area, reports Chris Slemp, Pittsylvania County public safety director.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Pittsylvania County, Danville and several surrounding localities shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Several roads were littered with downed power lines and trees Wednesday evening.
"Always assume a power line is energized and dangerous," Slemp said.
Crews from Dominion Energy were working to restore power to the area, but Slemp said it would likely be daybreak before the power is restored.
