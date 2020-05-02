Three more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District on Saturday morning, according to online data.
Danville now has 37 cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus, up from 35 reported Friday. Pittsylvania County added another case for a total of 14.
Across the state, there are now 16,979 confirmed causes, the Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday morning. There are another 752 probable causes in the commonwealth, meaning people who have symptoms of the coronavirus and have had a known exposure with a positive case. The confirmed cases increased by 870 from Friday.
A total of 607 deaths have been confirmed in Virginia and another nine are suspected. Danville and Pittsylvania County each recorded a death in previous reporting.
State health officials have note a lag in reporting, especially deaths, across the state.
