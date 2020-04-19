Three more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Danville in the Virginia Health Department's Sunday morning update.
Danville now has a total of 27 cases of the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. The health department is no longer providing details on new cases.
In Virginia there are 8,537 reported cases, an increase of 484 since Saturday. A total of 277 people have died as a result of the virus, up from 258 reported Saturday.
The website is updated at about 9 a.m. daily with data received by 5 p.m. the previous day. The case counts reflect what has been reported to the health department by health care providers and laboratories. Officials have noted there's a lag in reporting deaths on the website.
Here's a look at numbers across Southern Virginia:
- Danville: 27
- Pittsylvania County: 6
- Henry County: 10
- Halifax County: 8
- Mecklenburg County: 66
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.