Three more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Danville in the Virginia Health Department's Sunday morning update.

Danville now has a total of 27 cases of the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. The health department is no longer providing details on new cases.

In Virginia there are 8,537 reported cases, an increase of 484 since Saturday. A total of 277 people have died as a result of the virus, up from 258 reported Saturday.

The website is updated at about 9 a.m. daily with data received by 5 p.m. the previous day. The case counts reflect what has been reported to the health department by health care providers and laboratories. Officials have noted there's a lag in reporting deaths on the website.

Here's a look at numbers across Southern Virginia:

  • Danville: 27
  • Pittsylvania County: 6
  • Henry County: 10
  • Halifax County: 8
  • Mecklenburg County: 66

