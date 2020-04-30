Police report charging three suspects with spray-painting graffiti on multiple Danville properties.
The two adults and one juvenile are accused of vandalizing the Danville Salvation Army building on Henry Street the night of April 21.
The trio also is accused of defacing a separate building in the same area and the juvenile is accused of defacing another property. Police did not state the location of the other properties.
Antonio M. Doroteo, 18, and Sierra J. Austin, 19, both of Danville, are each charged with wearing a mask while committing a crime, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of vandalism, police report.
The juvenile, a 15-year-old Danville resident, is charged with three counts of vandalism. Police have not released a name because he is a juvenile.
Doroteo and Austin have been released on bond and the juvenile has been released to his parents, police report.
