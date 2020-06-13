'The good Lord has a reason for keeping me here,' says 77-year-old retired Danville police captain after spending 71 days hospitalized with COVID-19

“Blessed beyond words” is how Becky Smith describes the experience she and her husband, Al Smith, have been through recently.
They both have recovered from COVID-19 — with her recovery happening faster than his after 71 days in the hospital.
Al, 77, is well-known in the community after spending 39 years in the Danville Police Department and retiring in 2005 as a detective division captain. He also has served as a specialists coach with the Averett football team since the program began in 2000. He now works part-time with the Danville Fire Department with the Community Emergency Response Team program.
Becky retired from Pittsylvania County Schools in 2005 as the director of elementary education. She also served as a gifted resource teacher, three years as the middle school coordinator and seven years as principal in her 39-year education career.
Because of the intensity of his illness, Al remembers very little of what happened to him — not even the ride to the hospital in an ambulance — but Becky and their son, Jason, who has served as their caregiver, remember the anguish of the past few months.
Their story begins in March when the scope of the coronavirus pandemic was in its early stages.
“We were tested on Tuesday, March 17, with symptoms of lethargy, fever and muscle aches. On Thursday I was passing out,” Becky said. “I was so afraid I had COVID, but hoping I didn’t. But that Friday we were both so sick that I called the rescue squad to come and get us.”
Jason, who works as an engineer in Virginia Beach, hurried to Danville that day. Another son, Brandon, is stationed with the military in Europe and called his family every day during this trial.
Both Al and Becky were hospitalized at Sovah Health-Danville over that weekend, then were discharged on Sunday feeling better.
Becky continued to improve, but Al, already at risk, got worse.
Already at risk
Al had many risk factors that made him vulnerable to the virus. He is a four-time cancer survivor, entering his fifth year of being free of acute promyelocytic leukemia. Before the leukemia he had a pituitary tumor which left him with chronic kidney failure, and he had two hip replacements.
After the hospital stay, they were quarantined, including Jason, who was not tested but was presumed positive because he was also feeling lethargic and was feverish.
Al got sicker and by the next Tuesday, March 24, he was readmitted to the hospital.
“And that was the last we saw of him until June 2,” his wife said. “He doesn’t remember but about two weeks of that period. He spent 21 days in the ICU.”
During that time, he had to be intubated — have a breathing tube inserted — twice and almost a third time. He suffered a cardiac arrest during one intubation and was revived with CPR. He also suffered an irregular heartbeat known as atrial fibrillation, a blood clot and double pneumonia.
Recovery
Al said his recovery was “day by day.”
Jason added “very slow” and Becky added to that “agonizingly slow.”
The hospital communicated with the family at least once a day and was always available if they had questions or wanted to check on Al, said Jason.
A phone call at 3 a.m. from a doctor asked permission to intubate a third time, but it turned out not to be necessary.
Becky said Al also suffered from hospital delirium, which causes mental confusion. She attributes it to the fact that he had no contact with his family for so long.
“But the hospital workers became his family and they helped him FaceTime us after he was conscious. That helped him,” Becky said.
Both Becky and Jason said the medical staff caring for Al made a concerted effort to learn everything they could about the coronavirus since it was still early in the pandemic.
“I think Mom and Dad were some of the first COVID-19 patients the hospital treated,” Jason said. “But they treated them as COVID-19 patients before the tests even came back.”
They were told at that point the doctors were just treating the symptoms since the virus was still so new in the United States.
“Looking back on the situation and the condition I was in, it’s fair to say that the attention and the care at the hospital saved my life,” Al said. “I was there for 71 days and saw nothing negative.”
From her days in the hospital, Becky said it was high intensity on the fifth floor where the COVID-19 patients are cared for all the time.
“I had nothing to complain about,” she said. “There was no hesitancy. The nurses would barge right into harm’s way, even when they had to change into clean gowns every time.”
Back at home
Al was released on June 2 and is is receiving in-home therapy to relearn how to walk, after having been bedridden for so long. He’s now able to walk a circle through the downstairs but is still very weak.
“We are blessed beyond words,” said Becky. “We are a faith-based family and we’re giving God the credit. I felt certain a couple of times the doctors thought he wouldn’t make it. But one doctor knew us so well he convinced the ICU staff that Al was a survivor and a fighter and went to bat to get him in-room therapy.”
She calls the coronavirus a “Satanic molecule.”
Becky said she is not taking any chances and still disinfects the surfaces in the house a lot since they do not know if they are immune or if they have antibodies.
“I’m not putting him through this again,” she said.
A miracle man
She gets frustrated with people who do not wear masks out in public.
“I was almost claustrophobic in a store. There were so many people and not everyone was wearing masks,” she said. “I had to get out of there. I think people need to use masks out of respect for others.”
She knows Al is a miracle man and knows that didn’t come from them, but from God. People and churches throughout the world fasted and prayed for Al to recover, she said. They also received hundreds of cards.
“My prayer is that God is going to get the glory for this and the people in the hospital will understand what our faith is about,” she said. “Al must still have significant things to do.”
Al added, “The good Lord has a reason for keeping me here, but I don’t know what it is.”
He plans on getting back to work as soon as he can, even if it’s not for as long each day as he had been working before he was sick.
But he’s feeling so much better, and Jason has returned home after being what his mom calls “a wonderful caregiver” and his dad’s “strong arm.”
And they are hoping and praying the coronavirus will slink back to wherever it came from.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.