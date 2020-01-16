A North Carolina teenager has pleaded guilty to robbing a Danville convenience store in October.
Luis Eurricue Torres, 19, pleaded guilty to robbery, wearing a mask in public, statutory burglary and use of a firearm in commission of a felony during a hearing in Danville Circuit Court on Thursday.
Torres, of Eden, North Carolina, was originally arrested and charged with the Oct. 9 robbery of the Juniors Convenience Market on West Main Street. No one was injured in the incident.
His sentencing hearing is set for 10 a.m. Feb. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.