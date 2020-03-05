Tedd Goldean announced Thursday that he is running for a seat on the Danville School Board. 

"I believe that our students deserve success, our teachers and staff need our support, our community needs fiscal responsibility, and our parents deserve results," Goldean stated in a news release Thursday. 

Goldean's top priorities are capital improvements and security, addressing truancy and graduation rates, and hiring, developing and retaining the best teachers and principals, he said.

"Our city is moving in the right direction, and in order to continue to build momentum, we need to ensure that we have an educated workforce — and that starts with our schools," Goldean stated in the release. 

Born and raised in Texas, Goldean served in the U.S. Army before moving to Danville in 1993. He has volunteered for many projects in the community, coached T-ball and soccer and worked with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, he said. 

He and his wife, Stacey, have four children. Two of them attend Danville Public Schools. 

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments