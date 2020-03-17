Three men suspected of robbing multiple Danville businesses in January had their charges certified Tuesday to a grand jury.
Johnny Wayne Burton, 32, Quintell Kamaile Saunders, 23, and Tyree Murphy, 20, all of Danville, each had a preliminary hearing in Danville General District Court on two counts of robbery of a business.
Police report initially tying security footage from the robbery of a Danville hotel to the description of suspects from a robbery across the state line in Yanceyville, North Carolina. Burton and Saunders were arrested in Pittsylvania County after Danville police placed an all points bulletin out on their vehicle - a silver 2008 BMW sedan - and a sheriff's deputy spotted them. Police later arrested Murphy
The trio were accused of a string of armed heists that include a robbery at Charlie's Stop and Shop on Westover Drive on Jan. 11, and another at the Astoria Hotel on Piney Forest Road on Jan. 14. They have also been accused of robbing an ABC store in North Carolina, also on Jan. 14. Charges for that robbery was announced when the three men were already being held without bond in Danville City Jail.
