Authorities on Sunday arrested a suspect wanted since late July 2019 on a charge of malicious wounding in a homicide case, the Danville Police Department reported Monday afternoon.
Lindsey Antonio Wilson, 39, was arrested during a routine traffic stop Sunday, police report. The outstanding charge of malicious wounding stems from a July 4 assault on 72-year-old Melvin Smith, of Martinsville, who later died from those injuries.
Smith arrived at the emergency room of Sovah Health-Danville at about 12:30 a.m. on Independence Day suffering from blunt force trauma and lacerations to his head and neck, police reported.
He was dropped off by people who left the hospital in a brown Ford Expedition with North Carolina plates before officers arrived, according to a pair of search warrants filed in Danville Circuit Court.
Officers tracked down the vehicle to a home at 816 Betts St., according to one search warrant, and they “observed a large amount of blood in the front passenger seat.”
Wilson, of Yanceyville, North Carolina, is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond. The case is still under investigation, police reported.
