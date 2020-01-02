The Danville Sheriff's Office has confirmed the suspect in a November homicide at Cardinal Village Apartments has been transferred from North Carolina to Danville.
Traquon Lataire Allen, 18, was arrested in a Winston-Salem, North Carolina, hospital in relation to the shooting death of Xavier N. Carson, 19, on Nov. 26. Danville police report that Allen and Carson were involved in an altercation leading up to the shooting. Police said that Allen was in the hospital because he was shot during the same incident in which Carson was shot.
Allen, while being held in a Forsyth County, North Carolina, facility, had a Dec. 12 hearing set at the Forsyth County Courthouse regarding extradition and his Danville charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He arrived in Danville City Jail on Dec. 19, Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said.
A preliminary hearing for Allen is set at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5 in Danville General District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.