A suspect is in custody after a homicide at a North Carolina night club just over the state line from Danville, the Caswell County Sheriff's Office reports.
The incident occurred at Lucky's located on N.C. 86 in Providence, North Carolina — just outside of Danville — according to a news release issued early Wednesday morning from the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office did not release any other information surrounding the homicide.
Saying that it's an ongoing investigation, "no further details will be released at this time," the release stated.
