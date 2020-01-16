City officials are looking at the idea of consolidating the Adult Detention Center and Danville City Jail under the sheriff’s office.
Currently, the two entities are separate, with the detention center overseen by the police department and the jail under the watch of the Danville Sheriff’s Office.
A study conducted by a firm, Practical Solutions for Public Safety Inc. in Greer, South Carolina, will be presented to Danville City Council during a special work session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Building. The study cost $34,250.
City officials decided to hire a firm to perform the study after the National Resource Network, in a report released in the summer of 2018, warned the city it could face a $22.3 million, five-year general fund gap if it doesn’t make any fiscal changes. The NRN’s report estimated the city could save at least $1 million per year if it consolidated operations of the detention center and the jail under the sheriff’s office.
Operations include personnel and daily procedures, such as moving inmates.
Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul, who has read the report, expressed support for examining the possibility of consolidation.
“When the idea was proposed to me — the possibility of saving over $1 million — I don’t know how, as a responsible elected official, it could not go through the process to see whether it’s feasible or not,” Mondul said.
The Danville City Jail is located at 401 Patton St. and currently has about 235 inmates and about 80 employees. It houses men awaiting trial on or convicted of violent offenses, probation violations or inmates being held temporarily for another agency.
Frank Mardavich, director of the Adult Detention Center at 1000 South Boston Road, would not reveal his thoughts on whether to consolidate.
“I don’t think it would be appropriate for me to comment on that,” Mardavich said when reached by the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday.
The Adult Detention Center is a minimum-security work prison that currently has about 115 inmates and averages about 160 per day. The facility holds convicted males and provides work- training for inmates, who perform such jobs in the city as cutting grass, raking leaves, recycling, picking up litter and other work. They are paid $2 per day.
Danville Adult Detention Center’s inmates are serving sentences for such nonviolent offenses like probation violation, drug use or possession, petty larceny, fraud, failure to pay child support and other convictions. It also has a cell block for the female inmates of the Danville City Jail.
City Manager Ken Larking said consolidation, if it were to happen, would not result in filled positions being cut, so the city will not lay off any employees as a result of the studies.
“We would not implement a strategy in which someone in a position would lose their jobs,” Larking said.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
