Stormy and windy weather caused power outages and blew a tree across the eastbound lanes of U.S. 58, closing down traffic for hours Monday.
“We’ve had a lot of scattered outages,” Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey said Monday afternoon.
An early morning storm and the downed tree that fell on power lines left about 800 people without power in Danville and Pittsylvania County.
It wasn’t the storm that knocked over the tree, but the strong winds whipping through later Monday morning.
Outages from the storm were reported in the Berry Hill Road area, the Malmaison Road area in Blairs, Callands and Ringgold.
The fallen tree broke two utility poles near Cambridge Drive and shut down power in the U.S. 58 area including Surry Hills and Oak Hills.
Both lanes of traffic on U.S. 58 were closed for about a mile between James Road and Beech Avenue Monday.
By later in the afternoon, fewer than 100 Danville Utilities customers were without power, Grey said.
No storm damage was reported in Pittsylvania County except for minor flooding that led to a few roads being close, said Chris Slemp, the county’s public safety director.
The early morning storm, which hit the Dan River Region at around 5 a.m. was part of a line of thunderstorms moving in advance of a strong cold front coming through the area, said Robert Beasley, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.
It was part of the same system that caused tornadoes in the Deep South.
“It’s turned a corner and came our way overnight,” Beasley said.
Dan River Region residents can expect cooler weather this week, about 10 to 15 degrees below normal.
“It’s going to feel a lot more like March this week,” Beasley said.
Temperatures during the day will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s and then closer to 70 later in the week. Overnight lows will likely dip into the 40s and 30s.
“A couple of nights, it might be cold enough for some frost,” Beasley said.
Rain is also expected Wednesday, with a 70% chance. There is a 40% to 50% chance of rain over the weekend.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.